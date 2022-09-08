Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.