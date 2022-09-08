Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 2.4%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 8,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 45,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sernova in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Sernova ( OTCMKTS:SEOVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

