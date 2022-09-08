ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $444.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

