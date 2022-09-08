Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 169304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Sharp Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Sharp

(Get Rating)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

Read More

