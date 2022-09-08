Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be purchased for $20.49 or 0.00105752 BTC on major exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $695,074.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [BEP20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [BEP20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [BEP20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

