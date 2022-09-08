Shriro Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SHM)

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHMGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

