SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $27.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $482,792. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $43,762,000.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

