Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.59. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 62,825 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.40.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.