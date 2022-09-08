Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $248.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Signature Bank by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 677.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $7,609,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

