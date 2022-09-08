Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.25. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 249.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

