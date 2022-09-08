Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Down 7%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 32,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 128,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.