Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.39. 31,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 86,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000.

