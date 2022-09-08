Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 3.8% Higher

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.89. 318,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,579,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.