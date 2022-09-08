Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $51.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.3 %

SCCO stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

