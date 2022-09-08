Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 155,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 582,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$138.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0196078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Southern Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 606,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,162.50.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

