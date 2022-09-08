Sovryn Tops One Day Volume of $109,882.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $109,882.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,220,981 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The official website for Sovryn is www.sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

