SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 912,734 shares.The stock last traded at $66.83 and had previously closed at $67.04.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,305,000. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 71,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

