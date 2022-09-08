SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $18,583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average is $171.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

