SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 255,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,191,762 shares.The stock last traded at $58.99 and had previously closed at $59.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

