Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.39

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.39 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 164.75 ($1.99). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 95,499 shares.

Spectra Systems Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of £66.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

