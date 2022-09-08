Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,791 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 25,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,152. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

