Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,216. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

