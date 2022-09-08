Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.02. 72,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,052,169. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

