Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,110. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

