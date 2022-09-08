Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,847 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 170,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

