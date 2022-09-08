Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.65. 16,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,900. The firm has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

