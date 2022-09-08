Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

