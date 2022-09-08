Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $616-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.10 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 563,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,094. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

