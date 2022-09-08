Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

