Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.