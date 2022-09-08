Startek (NYSE:SRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.20. Startek shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 45,832 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Startek Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek
Startek Company Profile
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Startek (SRT)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.