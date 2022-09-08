Startek (NYSE:SRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.20. Startek shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 45,832 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Startek during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Startek during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

