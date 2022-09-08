Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Clene Put Options (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,715 put options on the company. This is an increase of 105% compared to the average volume of 2,305 put options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 182,272 shares of company stock valued at $552,170. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clene by 570.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Clene Price Performance
Shares of Clene stock remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Stories
