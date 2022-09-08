Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Clene Put Options (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,715 put options on the company. This is an increase of 105% compared to the average volume of 2,305 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,216.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 182,272 shares of company stock valued at $552,170. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Clene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clene by 570.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clene Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Clene stock remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.