StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.