StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

