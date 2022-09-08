StockNews.com Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Hold

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $123.99. 1,044,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $122.91. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

