StockNews.com Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Buy

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

