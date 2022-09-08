StockNews.com Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Buy

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Telecom Argentina Trading Down 2.1 %
Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.