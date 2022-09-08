Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,761,000 after buying an additional 239,504 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.