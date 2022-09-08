Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.60 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €14.60 ($14.90) target price from Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZU. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Price Performance

SZU stock opened at €13.28 ($13.55) on Thursday. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 12 month high of €15.72 ($16.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.