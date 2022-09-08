Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and a PE ratio of 28.51. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

