Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and a PE ratio of 28.51. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Superior Drilling Products
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.