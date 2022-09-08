Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.59

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$4.64. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 23,641 shares.

Supremex Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$122.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Supremex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Insider Activity

Supremex Company Profile

In related news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,854,189. Insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $159,892 over the last 90 days.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

