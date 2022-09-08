Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $28.81

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $27.89. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 399 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

