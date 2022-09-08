Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 3.7%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 30,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 92,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter.
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
