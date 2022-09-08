Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 3.7%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 30,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 92,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

About Synaptogenix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

