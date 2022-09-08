Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 1.9%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 28,539,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 32,694,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.78. The firm has a market cap of £12.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

