Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 186,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.48.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

