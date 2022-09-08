Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

SYY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $82.78. 54,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,971. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

