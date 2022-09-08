Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 183,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $417.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.