Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

