Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.76 ($36.49) and last traded at €35.60 ($36.33). 45,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.38 ($36.10).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

