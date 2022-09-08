Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 6.1%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 7,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,054,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

