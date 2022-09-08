Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.54

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 587694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TELNY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

